As announced Sunday night on Talking Dead, Lennie James, who plays fan-favorite character Morgan Jones on The Walking Dead will move to spinoff Fear The Walking Dead in a starring role for Season 4 as part of a previously announced crossover.

And now, AMC has released the first video and photos (see below) of James on the set of Fear.

In the photos below we see James at a table read with “Fear” co-stars Colman Domingo, Frank Dillane and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Photo: Richard Foreman/AMC

And James on set with Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

Photo: Richard Foreman/AMC

The crossover between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead was announced last month at New York Comic Con by EP Robert Kirkman. James will star in Fear as a series regular along with returning cast members Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo and Danay Garcia, and new series regulars Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman.

“Lennie James’ brilliance and humanity in his portrayal of Morgan Jones has been part of the DNA of what makes ‘The Walking Dead’ so fantastic since the very beginning,” said Scott M. Gimple, executive producer for both series. “Morgan’s story will continue in this season of ‘The Walking Dead,’ and then, it begins again in the upcoming season of ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ pushing the series — and the ‘Waking Dead’ universe itself — into new directions and possibilities.”

“As longtime fans of Lennie James and his portrayal of Morgan Jones, we are thrilled to have him join the cast of ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’” said Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, showrunners and executive producers for “Fear the Walking Dead.” “We look forward to working with Lennie to continue the journey Morgan began on ‘The Walking Dead.’”

“To take Morgan into this new realm and landscape, to see who he could now be, to see where his story could go in the world of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is wonderfully exciting and I am really looking forward to the challenge,” said James. “My time on ‘The Walking Dead’ has been a blessing and one of the top working and personal experiences of my life. That cast and crew will have my love, my respect and my deep gratitude until the end of my days.”

Produced by AMC Studios, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are the No. 1 and No. 4 dramas on cable, respectively, among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in Nielson live+3. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.