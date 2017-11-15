The cast for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead continues to grow as Jenna Elfman has signed on as a series regular for season 4. Details about her role are being kept under wraps.

The addition of Elfman comes a day after the announcement of Garret Dillahunt joining the cast. She posted on Instagram saying “So honored to be part of this” along with an image teasing the highly anticipated crossover event between Fear and The Walking Dead that said “The Worlds Collide.”

She joins the prequel series to Robert Kirkman’s pop culture phenomenon Walking Dead after showrunner Dave Erickson stepped down from his post after the Season 3 finale. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg are set to take his place with Walking Dead‘s Scott M. Gimple on board as executive producer. She also comes at a time when the cast needs some refreshing after a few of the show’s cast met their demise.

Elfman is best known for her comedy chops including her starring role on Dharma and Greg. She also starred in a handful of other series including Imaginary Mary, Accidentally on Purpose, 1600 Penn, and Growing Up Fisher.