Garret Dillahunt has been enlisted to battle undead in Fear the Walking Dead. The Mindy Project actor is set to join season four of the Robert Kirkman AMC drama as a series regular, Deadline has confirmed.

Details about Dillahunt’s role are being kept under wraps, but he is a huge fan of the Walking Dead universe. Needless to say, he is very excited to join the cast. “We got some pretty cool stuff planned!” he tweeted.

He joins the prequel series to the uber-popular Walking Dead series after showrunner Dave Erickson has stepped down from his post after the season three finale. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg are set to take his place with Walking Dead‘s Scott M. Gimple on board as executive producer.

In addition to The Mindy Project, Dillahunt can also be seen in Fox’s X-Men spin-off show The Gifted as well as the TBS comedy anthology The Guest Book. The former Raising Hope star can also be seen in the upcoming season of Amazon’s Hand Of God and on the big screen in Steve McQueen’s Widows.