Warner Bros Pictures has unveiled a first-look at the 2nd film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and set the movie’s title. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is the follow-up to 2016’s $814M worldwide grosser Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, which launched what will be a five film series of new adventures from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter author JK Rowling. The Crimes Of Grindelwald opens one year from today on November 16, 2018.

Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander with Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Johnny Depp also returning. New is Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore (check him out at left above, and see him again in the title video below).

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Dumbledore enlists his former student Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

David Yates is helming again, from a screenplay by Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

In the pic above, and the motion image below, are, from left to right: Law as Dumbledore; Miller as Credence; Claudia Kim as Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast; Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, who had once been close to Newt Scamander but is now engaged to his brother; Callum Turner as Newt’s older brother, Theseus, a celebrated war hero and the Head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; Waterstonas Tina Goldstein, who has been reinstated as an Auror for MACUSA; Redmayne as Newt, who has now gained fame in the wizarding world as the author of what will eventually be a Hogwart’s text book, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; Folger as the only No-Maj in the group, Jacob Kowalski; Sudol as Tina’s free-spirited sister, Queenie Goldstein, Legilimens who can read minds; and Depp as the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.