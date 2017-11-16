is introducing new tools to help creators manage their presence on the social network.

A new Facebook Creator App offers tools for creating live broadcasts, applying camera effects and connecting with their community through a unified inbox that centralizes comments from Facebook and Instagram and messages from Messenger.

Users also can use the app to access content metrics and other analytics.

The Facebook Creator App is available today for Apple mobile devices, and rolling out for Android users in the coming months. Facebook also launched a website to provide resources and tips for creating videos, connecting with fans and growing on the platform.