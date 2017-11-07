EXCLUSIVE: As principal photography wraps on its first two features, UK-based production house Fablemaze has boarded two new properties. Co-founders Toby and Matt Cook have acquired Skivvy, a screenplay by journalist and radio host James Silver, and have optioned American Midnight, a screenplay by Vanity Fair Confidential exec producer, Lucas Howe.

Skivvy is described as a crime drama set on England’s south coast where a petty drug dealer must risk his life in order to save a vulnerable man and young woman from the terrifying grip of an explosive household. Matt Cook is attached to direct. American Midnight is a cat-and-mouse tale inspired by true events in 90s Texas.

Fablemaze was formed in 2006, concentrating on technology R&D and until last year did experimental high-tech promotions. It began producing movies in 2016 and has now completed shooting on the indie features Philophobia and Eve.

Philophobia is the feature debut of writer-director Guy Davies. It’s a semi-autobiographical coming of age drama about a group of friends on a break before school exams. How they choose to spend the time will cost one of them their life and leave each of them changed forever. Newcomers Josh Glenister and Kim Spearman star, along with James Faulkner (Game Of Thrones) and Harry Lloyd (The Theory Of Everything, Marcella).

Fablemaze Eve is a phycological thriller set in Notting Hill and marks the feature debut of Rory Kindersley. The story centers on actress Alex Beyer who returns home to find her luxurious Notting Hill townhouse vacated but vandalized. When the police dismiss the damage as the work of harmless pranksters, Alex attempts to focus her attention on a challenging new role. But further disturbances inside her home make it clear that the threat is very real. Christine Marzano and Andrew Lee Potts star.

The Cooks are looking to build a filmmaker led production company at Fablemaze. Toby Cook says, “We are interested in discovering and working with new talent, investing in great writing and taking creative risks.”

He continues, “We worked for a long time in the commercial space, creating interactive content and technology for brands. We want to take this experience and apply it to long form drama.”

The plan is to produce at least two more films in 2018 and to launch a new streaming media player. Backing comes from a consortium of high net worth individuals.