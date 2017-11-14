Musician-actress Eve officially has signed on to The Talk as a new host. Eve Jeffers Cooper made her official debut today, after appearing as guest co-host during the week of October 13. She joins Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the CBS daytime talker.

Angelica McDaniel, EVP Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment, said Eve “brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel” and will add “a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

“I think what I’m looking forward to the most is showcasing my personality and who I am now as a woman,” Eve told Deadline about her new gig. “In my career, people know me from my music and I have done certain things in entertainment, but this is a different avenue for me.”

Currently based in London, Eve said that when she was first approached to host, she thought it would be an ideal position but had to think about it.

“Once I did the first test week and I met all the ladies, I felt the energy — not only from them but everyone I met on the set, and it was great,” she said. “It was one of those exciting moments in life where I thought it would be a good challenge for me. If it feels right, then it must be right.”

CBS

She adds that The Talk is an important show to have now because of its distinct female point of view on current issues. “And to have such a diverse group of women as well — I think that is very important,” she said.

Known as “Ruff Ryders’ First Lady,” Eve has released four studio albums and 32 singles and has collaborated Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Jill Scott, DMX, Swizz Beatz, Dr. Dre, Juicy J, The Roots and Missy Elliott. She is one of the most prominent female MCs in hip hop, best known for hits “What Ya Want,” “Gangsta Lovin” and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani, which won the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002. Last year, Eve reunited with Stefani for the This Is What the Truth Feels Like concert tour; she also hosted the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens.

She’s also appeared in numerous films including xXx, Whip It and the Barbershop franchise and such TV series as Glee, Single Ladies, Daytime Divas, along with toplining her UPN comedy Eve from 2003-06.

John Redmann serves as executive producer of The Talk; Gilbert, who developed the show, also is an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.

Eve is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Barnes, Morris, Klein.