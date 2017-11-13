Sex and the City and Californication alum Evan Handler has joined Foster Boy, the Youssef Delara-directed indie drama based on a script by Jay Paul Deratany. The film stars Matthew Modine as Michael Trainer, whose life as a condescending, elitist corporate attorney is turned upside down when he’s ordered to take on a pro bono case representing a 19-year-old African-American youth who was victimized when a known sexual predator was placed into his foster home. Handler will play corrupt attorney Samuel Collins, head of the accused placement firm’s legal team. The project is produced by Deratany, Anne-Marie Mackay, Peter Samuelson and Andrew Sugerman. Handler, who also is shooting a role in Matt Aselton’s Lying and Stealing with Theo James, is repped by APA, and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.

Orange Is the New Black‘s Alan Aisenberg has come aboard the Jennifer Lopez-starring romantic comedy Second Act, an STXfilms pic directed by Peter Segal. Written by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham, the film follows a big-box store employee (Lopez) who is given the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree. Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Dan Bucatinsky, Annaleigh Ashford, Freddie Stroma, and Milo Ventimiglia co-star. Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, Zackham and Benny Medina are producing. Aisenberg, repped by CESD, recently directed and executive produced Sebastian Wakes Up for Pop TV.

Nicholas Galitzine has landed a supporting role in the untitled Pippa Bianco film, which is based on her 2015 short film, Share. Galitzine will play AJ in the pic, which is being produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Matt Parker, Carly Hugo and Tyler Byrne. A24 is distributing. Galitzine, whose credits include The Changeover, with Timothy Spall, and The Watcher in the Woods with Anjelica Huston, is repped by WME, Mosaic and Curtis Brown.