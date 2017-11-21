ABC is developing Grand Hotel, a soapy drama from former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and the hit ABC/ABC Studios dramedy’s writer Brian Tanen. The project, from Longoria and Ben Spector’s UnveliEVAble Entertainment and ABC Studios, is based on the the popular Spanish series.

Written by Tanen, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering around the family who owns the business, the staff who run it, and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

Photo by Jack Guy

Tanen, Longoria and Spector executive produce alongside Oliver Bachert and Christian Gockel of Beta Film, which distributing the original series.

UnveliEVAble, ABC and ABC Studios also developed a Grand Hotel adaptation last season with a different writer. Televisa USA previously took a stab at an English-language adaptation of the series set in pre-Castro Havana.

Gran Hotel (aka Grand Hotel) was created and produced by Bambu Producciones and ran on Spain’s Antena 3 for three seasons, with its first season reaching a 18.5% share.

Dubbed “a Spanish Downton Abbey,” the original series, set in 1905 Spain, has been a top international seller for Beta Films. (watch a trailer below).

Longoria recently teamed with another former Desperate Housewives writer, David Schulner, for immigrant drama Lucky Boy, with Nisha Ganatra directing. Longoria is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.