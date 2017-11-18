Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment is developing family immigrant drama Lucky Boy, based on Shanthi Sekaran’s book, as a TV series, with Do No Harm creator David Schulner penning the adaptation. Nisha Ganatra (Transparent, Dear White People) is on board to direct. The project, from Universal TV, will be shopped to streaming and premium cable outlets.

Lucky Boy, which was published in January by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, follows the conflict between two immigrant mothers, one undocumented, one first generation, as they fight to love and protect the same small American boy.

Schulner executive produces with UnBeliEVAble’s Longoria and Ben Spector as well as Ganatra. Sekaran is co-executive producing. The project stems from a deal UnbeliEVAble had with Universal TV where Schulner also has been based.

On the feature side, UnbeliEVAble is teaming with Charles D. King’s MACRO on an American-set remake of Sin Filtro, the Chilean film by Nicolas Lopez, with an eye toward a 2018 production start. Longoria also is set to star in Dog Days, Ken Marino’s next comedy for LD Entertainment. Longoria and UnbeliEVAble are repped by CAA.

Shutterstock

Lucky Boy reunites Longoria and Schulner who worked together on Desperate Housewives, in which Longoria starred. Schulner served as writer and co-producer on the first season. He most recently served as executive producer of Emerald City. He is repped by UTA.

Ganatra was a co-executive producer on You Me Her and Better Things, and also has directed episodes of Red Oaks, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Fresh Off the Boat. She is next helming the Mindy Kaling-Emma Thomson feature Late Night. She is repped by ICM Partners.

Sekaran is repped by UTA and Lindsay Edgecombe at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency.