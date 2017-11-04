Nominations for the 30th European Film Awards are in with no shortage of festival titles and Oscar hopefuls in the main races. From Cannes, Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square; Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Jury Prize winner Loveless; and Robin Campillo’s Grand Prize laureate BPM are all up for Best European Film. So are Berlin Golden Bear winner On Body And Soul from Ildikó Enyedi and The Other Side Of Hope for which Aki Kaurismäki took the Berlin Silver Bear for Best Director. Each of the films, save the latter, is their country’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar (from Sweden, Russia, France and Hungary, respectively).
Four of the movies are also vying for Best European Director with Yorgos Lanthimos slotting into the race for The Killing Of A Sacred Deer. That film’s Colin Farrell is up for Best Actor in a field that includes Claes Bang (The Square), Josef Hader (Stefan Zweig – Farewell To Europe), Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (BPM) and Jean-Louis Trintignant (Happy End).
Also from Michael Haneke’s Happy End, Isabelle Huppert is in the Best Actress category with Paula Beer (Frantz), Juliette Binoche (Bright Sunshine In), Alexandra Borbély (On Body And Soul) and Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth).
The EFAs previously set its nominees in the Animated Feature Film and Comedy categories.
The European Film Academy has been predictive of the Foreign Language Oscar in recent years including for such winners as Ida, The Great Beauty and Amour. Last year’s winner was Toni Erdmann while the Oscar went to Asghar Farhadi for The Salesman. The EFA ceremony will be held on December 9 in Berlin.
Here’s the full list of nominees unveiled today:
EUROPEAN FILM
BPM, dir: Robin Campillo
Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
On Body And Soul, dir: Ildikó Enyedi
The Other Side Of Hope, dir: Aki Kaurismaki
The Square, dir: Ruben Ostlund
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY
Austerlitz, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
Communion, dir: Anna Zamecka
La Chana, dir: Lucija Stojevic
Stranger In Paradise, dir: Guido Hendrikx
The Good Postman, dir: Tonislav Hristov
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2017
Ildikó Enyedi, On Body And Soul
Aki Kaurismäki, The Other Side Of Hope
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
Ruben Östlund, The Square
Andrey Zvyagintsev, Loveless
EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2017
Paula Beer, Frantz
Juliette Binoche, Bright Sunshine In
Alexandra Borbély, On Body And Soul
Isabelle Huppert, Happy End
Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth
EUROPEAN ACTOR 2017
Claes Bang, The Square
Colin Farrell, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
Josef Hader, Stefan Zweig – Farewell To Europe
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, BPM
Jean-Louis Trintignant, Happy End
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2017
Ildikó Enyedi, On Body And Soul
Yorgos Lanthimos & Efthimis Filippou, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
Oleg Negin & Andrey Zvyagintsev, Loveless
Ruben Östlund, The Square
François Ozon, Frantz