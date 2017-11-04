Nominations for the 30th European Film Awards are in with no shortage of festival titles and Oscar hopefuls in the main races. From Cannes, Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square; Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Jury Prize winner Loveless; and Robin Campillo’s Grand Prize laureate BPM are all up for Best European Film. So are Berlin Golden Bear winner On Body And Soul from Ildikó Enyedi and The Other Side Of Hope for which Aki Kaurismäki took the Berlin Silver Bear for Best Director. Each of the films, save the latter, is their country’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar (from Sweden, Russia, France and Hungary, respectively).

Four of the movies are also vying for Best European Director with Yorgos Lanthimos slotting into the race for The Killing Of A Sacred Deer. That film’s Colin Farrell is up for Best Actor in a field that includes Claes Bang (The Square), Josef Hader (Stefan Zweig – Farewell To Europe), Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (BPM) and Jean-Louis Trintignant (Happy End).

Also from Michael Haneke’s Happy End, Isabelle Huppert is in the Best Actress category with Paula Beer (Frantz), Juliette Binoche (Bright Sunshine In), Alexandra Borbély (On Body And Soul) and Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth).

The EFAs previously set its nominees in the Animated Feature Film and Comedy categories.

The European Film Academy has been predictive of the Foreign Language Oscar in recent years including for such winners as Ida, The Great Beauty and Amour. Last year’s winner was Toni Erdmann while the Oscar went to Asghar Farhadi for The Salesman. The EFA ceremony will be held on December 9 in Berlin.

Here’s the full list of nominees unveiled today:

EUROPEAN FILM

BPM, dir: Robin Campillo

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

On Body And Soul, dir: Ildikó Enyedi

The Other Side Of Hope, dir: Aki Kaurismaki

The Square, dir: Ruben Ostlund

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

Austerlitz, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

Communion, dir: Anna Zamecka

La Chana, dir: Lucija Stojevic

Stranger In Paradise, dir: Guido Hendrikx

The Good Postman, dir: Tonislav Hristov

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2017

Ildikó Enyedi, On Body And Soul

Aki Kaurismäki, The Other Side Of Hope

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

Ruben Östlund, The Square

Andrey Zvyagintsev, Loveless

EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2017

Paula Beer, Frantz

Juliette Binoche, Bright Sunshine In

Alexandra Borbély, On Body And Soul

Isabelle Huppert, Happy End

Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth

EUROPEAN ACTOR 2017

Claes Bang, The Square

Colin Farrell, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

Josef Hader, Stefan Zweig – Farewell To Europe

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, BPM

Jean-Louis Trintignant, Happy End

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2017

Ildikó Enyedi, On Body And Soul

Yorgos Lanthimos & Efthimis Filippou, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

Oleg Negin & Andrey Zvyagintsev, Loveless

Ruben Östlund, The Square

François Ozon, Frantz