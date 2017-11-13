A reimagining of ESPN’s popular SportsCenter is heading to Snapchat.

The new short form show, the platform’s first daily sports show, debuts today at 5 PM and will begin its regular schedule tomorrow with new shows available twice a day at 5 AM and 5 PM on weekdays, and once at 5 AM on weekends. SportsCenter on Snapchat will be three to five minutes in length and will include a mix of the latest sports news, highlights and commentary. Today’s first show will be hosted by Emmy-winning sports personality Katie Nolan, who recently joined ESPN. Other upcoming hosts include Elle Duncan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Jason Fitz and Cy Amundson.

“SportsCenter on Snapchat provides a creative new format and platform for our flagship franchise to continue to evolve,” said Connor Schell, ESPN executive vice president, content. “Katie, Elle, Cassidy, Jason and Cy collectively bring a new style, energy and substance that I believe will connect with Snapchat’s audience in a real way. I’m thrilled to bring this level of talent and personality to a new and innovative daily touchpoint for ESPN.”

Rex/Shutterstock

“The original SportsCenter defined and changed the way people watched sports,” said Sean Mills, Head of Original Content for Snap Inc. “Today the enormous changes resulting from technology, especially mobile, are having a huge impact on how sports fans follow their favorite players and teams, not to mention fundamentally changing the conversations around sports. There’s a huge opportunity to reimagine SportsCenter for this new medium — and we’re thrilled about the team and talent ESPN has assembled to do it.”

The ESPN show comes on the heels of Snapchat launching shows on its Discover platform one year ago. The platform has since been working with leading TV networks and entertainment studios to bring premium mobile TV-like content to Snapchatters. In the coming year Snap plans to continue to expand shows into a diverse range of genres, including scripted content.