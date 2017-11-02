EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One is ramping up its slate of international films — promoting Asia-Pacific chief Troy Lum to a new global production role. Lum, who is currently producing Kate Winslet’s Lee Miller biopic, has been named EVP of International Productions, Film at the company.

It’s the latest move for eOne as the company expands globally and follows a number of multi-territory arrangements with the likes of Amblin Partners and The Mark Gordon Company.

Lum will be responsible for the development and production of local pictures in all territories outside of North America. He will report to EVP of Production and Acquisitions, Film Lara Thompson and has been tasked with building relationships with a slew of new local producers.

He was previously Managing Director of Film, Asia-Pacific after the firm restructured its global film group in August 2016.

Sadie Don will take over Lum’s former responsibilities in Asia after being appointed as Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand, reporting to Alex Hamilton, Co-President of International Film.

Lum has worked in distribution and production for almost twenty years. He has distributed films including La La Land, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Blair Witch Project and The Lives Of Others and has produced titles including Naomi Watts and Robin Wright’s Adore, Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson-starrer Saving Mr Banks and Russell Crowe’s directorial debut The Water Diviner through Hopscotch Features.

He is currently producing sci-fi horror thriller Necromancer, the Monica Belluci-fronted film from Australian filmmaker brothers Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner alongside the Winslet-fronted biopic about American photographer and war correspondent Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller.