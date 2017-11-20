Kew Media Group, the company that distributes series including BBC1 crime thriller Line of Duty, is to bolster its international drama business after hiring Entertainment One exec Carrie Stein.

Stein becomes EVP of Global Scripted Series at the firm, which recently acquired Cardinal producer Sienna Films. She will be responsible for working with Kew Media producers as well as third party producers to build a high-end scripted slate. She previously packaged a number of global co-productions including CBS and Shaw’s Ransom, NBC and TV4’s Amy Poehler-produced Welcome to Sweden, BET and CBC’s The Book of Negroes and Hulu and Channel 4’s Gap Year and worked closely with Sienna Films on CTV’s Cardinal.

She joined Entertainment One in 2012 from 3 Arts Entertainment, where she had set up a global division managing production companies and showrunners. She was also formerly chief executive of LA and London-based Alchemy Television, which produced dramas including Coco Chanel and Flashpoint. She also ran longform packaging at ICM for 11 years.

“We are thrilled to have Carrie on board as we build our scripted business,” said Greg Phillips, President of Distribution for Kew Media. “Her ability to navigate the North American and European markets, both creatively and commercially, combined with her long-standing relationships with producers around the globe, make her the ideal executive for the job.”

Stein added: “There’s never been more opportunity to work with both seasoned talent and new voices to bring distinct stories to the small screen. With the financial backing of Kew’s recent IPO, we are poised to become one of the go-to companies for high-end, ambitious, international drama, and I’m excited to be joining this fantastic team.”