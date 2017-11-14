Endemol Shine Latino, the Spanish-language division of Endemol Shine North America, is joining forces with Mexico City-based production company Boomdog to form Endemol Shine Boomdog. The newly combined studio will focus on original production of both scripted and unscripted content for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican TV markets.

Boomdog CEO Alejandro Rincon now will serve as CEO of Endemol Shine Boomdog, reporting to Endemol Shine Latino President Laurens Drillich, who oversees all of Endemol Shine’s business operations in Latin America.

Endemol Shine Boomdog

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship and great success with the team at Boomdog over the last several years and quickly realized that joining forces could take both of our operations to the next level,” said Cris Abrego, CEO of Endemol Shine North America and Chairman of Endemol Shine Americas. “Alejandro and the Boomdog team are unquestionably the leading independent producers in Mexico and we’re truly excited about what our joint teams will be able to accomplish together.”

Said Drillich: “We are extremely pleased and proud to welcome Alejandro and the Boomdogs into our family at Endemol Shine. It makes all the sense in the world to combine our Mexican and U.S. Hispanic operations, since that border, contrary to what some think, hardly exists. And to do so with Boomdog, only makes it better.”

Boomdog and Endemol Shine Latino have been co-producing series in the region together for several years, including co-producing scripted series El Vato for Universo, Gran Hermano for Telemundo and MasterChef Mexico for TV Azteca, as well as developing the upcoming drama series Nicky Jam: El Ganador for Telemundo. Also, Boomdog, Endemol Shine Latino, Somos Productions and Pinolywood Studios recently announced they are teaming to produce the first scripted drama series based on Latin boy band Menudo.

“This deal comes as a result of a 20-year career, where Carlos [Perna] and I have worked very hard to get Boomdog to where it is today,” Rincon said. “We are very excited with what now lies ahead of us, working hand-in-hand with our partners at Endemol Shine. We have two tremendous teams in both Miami and Mexico and we are poised to be the independent leader in both the U.S. Hispanic market and in Mexico. And I want to thank Cris Abrego and Laurens Drillich for trusting me and my team to make the creation of Endemol Shine Boomdog a reality.”

Boomdog is behind many of Mexico’s top unscripted and scripted series including the HBO talk show Chumel con Chumel Torres, La Sopa, Mexico’s Next Top Model, El Incorrecto, Impractical Jokers Mexico, Fashion Police Mexico, Cambiame el Look and many others.