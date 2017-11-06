Fox has put in development two hourlong dramas from Empire executive producer/showrunner Ilene Chaiken — FBI drama Mrs. Otis Regrets, with Rosewood and Person of Interest writer-producer Melissa Scrivner Love and Scandal co-executive producer Judy Smith, which has landed a put pilot commitment, and medical drama Triage, with Sonar Entertainment and OutEast Entertainment, which has received a script commitment with a significant penalty. Empire producer 20th Century Fox TV, where Chaiken is under a multi-year overall deal, is the studio for both projects.

Mrs. Otis Regrets, written by Chaiken and Love, centers on FBI Special Agent Clementine Otis, a wife, mother and patriot who’s in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an adulterous affair with a prominent government official – shatters her life and her career at the FBI. While her former lover endures tepid condemnation and a few minor setbacks, Clementine is spectacularly publicly shamed, loses her job, her reputation, her credibility, possibly her family, and her access to the one person that could help her to thwart a major violent incident. There is no male equivalent to the word “mistress,” and Clementine Otis – wife, mother, patriot – will now be forever defined by that word.

Chaiken and Scrivner Love executive produce with Smith, who also is under a deal at 20th TV, and The Mick, Ghosted and The Resident exec producer Oly Obst.

Written by Chaiken, Triage reinvents the medical drama by interweaving three distinct phases of two women’s lives: in 2008, we meet Rose and Celia as surgery interns at Stanford, and follow their careers into 2018 and 2028, as they explore cutting-edge medical techniques, and face challenges both professional and personal. But despite any obstacles in their way, Rose & Celia’s epic friendship is the one constant in each other’s lives they can count on.

Chaiken executive produces with Sonar’s Tom Lesinski, David Ellender and Jenna Santoianni, and OutEast’s Steven Marrs and Courney Hazlett. David Cornus is consulting producer.

Chaiken, who created and executive produced the Showtime series The L Word, is repped by WME and 3Arts.

Triage is the latest medical drama in development this cycle at Fox, which is set to launch new medical drama The Resident in midseason. The network also has Strange Conditions, a futuristic medical drama from Empire co-creator Danny Strong, and This Is Us duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, which received a put pilot commitment; an untitled medical drama from House Of Cards co-executive producer Jason Horwitch and Howard Gordon (24, Homeland), which received a script commitment plus penalty; and The Family Gene, a genomic medicine drama inspired by Joselin Linder’s nonfiction book, from Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions.

Mrs. Otis Regrets joins another hourlong FBI drama at Fox, Headshot, executive produced by Empire executive producer/director Sanaa Hamri and Homeland‘s Howard Gordon, which has received a script commitment plus penalty.

