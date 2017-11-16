Fox’s Empire ( 2.0, 6.1 million) enjoyed its best ratings since its premiere Wednesday, as most shows logged week-to-week bumps compared to previous week.

NBC’s Chicago P.D. (1.2, 6.4 million viewers) was the biggest week-to-week gainer of the night.

But Fox led the night in the demo as Empire’s 2.0 matched the show’s high since its Sept. 27 season premiere (2.4). Topping the demo heap for the night, it handily took the 8 PM hour, while CBS’ Survivor (1.7, 8.72M) snagged the slot in overall audience.

ABC’s Modern Family (1.7, 5.97M) took 9 PM in the demo and was the network’s best performer on a night that included Goldbergs (1.4, 5.62M), Speechless (1.1, 4.43M), American Housewife (1.3, 4.89M) and Designated Survivor (0.8, 4.08M).

CBS’ SEAL Team (1.1, 7.17M) commanded total viewers at 9 PM, while NBC’s special The Voice (1.4, 7.66M) took over both metrics at 9:30 PM.

The 10 PM belonged to NBC’s Chicago P.D. Net’s The Blacklist (0.9, 5.86M) and Voice boosted NBC to a surprisingly competitive No. 2 for the night in total viewers, closely trailing No. 1-ranked CBS (1.3, 7.16M).

Mostly on the strength of Empire, though Star contributed a 1.2 demo rating and 3.75M viewers, Fox finished first (1.6, 4.94M) in the demo for the primetime night.

NBC (1.2, 6.64M) followed, tied in the demo with ABC (1.2, 4.85M). CW logged 0.3, 1.04M, with Riverdale (0.5, 1.42M) and Dynasty (0.2, 655K).