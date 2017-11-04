Eloise Mumford, who has appeared in both Fifty Shades Of Grey films, will join Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz in the comedy We Are Unsatisfied, Matt Ratner’s directorial debut film. It’s about a struggling L.A. comedian (Schwartz) who’s forced to move back home to Long Island and finds an unlikely kindred spirit in his alcoholic dermatologist (Crystal). Mumford will play Becky, a successful photographer who remained in her hometown after her ex-boyfriend, Schwartz’s character, dumped her and moved to LA. Peter Hoare wrote the screenplay, which Ratner is producing with Chris Mangano and Rick Rosenthal. Exec producers are Matt Bronson, Matt Jacobs, Bert Kern, Alexander R. Madorsky and Nick Morton. Mumford, who will be seen in Fifty Shades Freed and currently recurs on NBC’s Chicago Fire, is repped by Anonymous Content and Paradigm.

Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk has added The 100 actor Michael Beach. The film, which is currently in production, is based on James Baldwin’s novel, which follows Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first child to term. KiKi Layne is set to star in the pic along with Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, and Regina King. Jenkins wrote the screen adaptation and is producing the project with Annapurna Pictures and Plan B. Beach currently recurs on the CW Dynasty remake and next will be seen in James Wan’s DC Comics/Warner Bros film Aquaman. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency.

Nickola Shreli is reteaming with his Cash Only director Malik Bader in the action film Killerman, joining star Liam Hemsworth. He’ll play DEA agent Michael Duffy, called in to investigate Hemsworth who plays a money launderer suffering from amnesia after a freak accident during a deal gone wrong. The script is by Bader, which John and Michael Schwarz are producing with Myles Nestel of The Solution, which is fully financing the project and handling international rights, while WME is handling domestic rights. Solution’s Lisa Wilson will executive produce. Shreli is repped by Crimson Media.