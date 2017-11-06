Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo recently shared her own stories involving James Toback and Harvey Weinstein, both of which were incidents where she was fortunate enough to walk away unharmed.

In an interview with USA Today, she said that there was a situation where she told Toback to “go **** himself.” Pompeo said that the incident happened in a public place where she met Toback. She brought along a male friend which she said Toback didn’t appreciate.

“The minute my friend left, he asked me if I would get naked in a movie,” said Pompeo. “And I was like, ‘Really, dude? My friend has been missing all of 30 seconds and now you say that? I kind of laughed in his face.”

Toback has recently been accused of sexual misconduct by approximately 40 women including Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams.

Pompeo also has a similar story involving fallen-from-grace Hollywood producer Weinstein. Like many of his other alleged victims, Pompeo met him at him at his hotel, but he didn’t try anything on her. “I was very lucky,” she said. “I escaped those clutches.”

“Going out there and auditioning for jobs and basically having to beg men and get their approval for jobs was never fun for me,” she added. “Even though I didn’t have any terrible experiences like some of these poor girls, this is the environment and you’re aware of it. I’m very grateful in my choice to stay in my safe space.”