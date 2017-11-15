A third woman has come forward with allegations that she was sexually assaulted by actor Ed Westwick. Rachel Eck told Buzzfeed that she was assaulted by the Gossip Girl star at a Hollywood hotel the night before the 2014 Academy Awards.

Eck said she was invited to the actor’s suite at the Sunset Marquis by her ex-boyfriend, Australian producer Kaine Harling. She said she rebuffed Westwick’s attempts to kiss her several times, and at the end of the evening, Harling told her that Westwick wanted to apologize.

She told Buzzfeed she followed Harling into the actor’s bedroom, where he “pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me. I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left.”

It’s the second time Harling’s name has come up in allegations against Westwick. Actress Kristina Cohen wrote on Facebook that in 2014, Harling, her boyfriend at the time, took her to Westwick’s home in the Hollywood Hills, where she says Westwick raped her. The LAPD is currently investigating her allegation.

Harling did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, former actress Aurélie Wynn wrote on Facebook that Westwick raped her in August 2014 at a house he was renting in Los Angeles. “I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” she wrote. “I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit that he ripped. I was in complete shock.”

Westwick has denied the two rape allegations.

“It is disheartening and sad to me,” he wrote on Twitter, “that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Westwick’s attorney did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment about Eck’s allegation.