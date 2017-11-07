Actress Kristina Cohen says she was raped three years ago by former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who has denied the allegation.

Cohen posted the claims yesterday on Facebook, and her manager — who did not know about the allegations until contacted by Deadline last night — later confirmed it was Cohen who authored the post.

Westwick today vehemently denied Cohen’s allegation. “I do not know this woman,” the England-born actor tweeted. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Cohen, who says she remained silent until now out of fear of reprisal, wrote that a producer she was dating three years ago took her to Westwick’s home, where the actor allegedly suggested that they all have sex together. She says she declined the offer and wanted to leave, but her boyfriend, not wanting to make their host “feel awkward,” asked her to stay just a little while longer, suggesting she take a nap in the actor’s guest bedroom. She agreed and soon fell asleep, but awoke, she says, with Westwick on top of her.

The producer, whom she did not identify, reportedly now lives in Australia, and Cohen says that the only person she told of the rape – her mother – since has died of cancer.

“Even now, I grapple with feelings of guilt,” she wrote on Facebook (see the full post below). “Unfounded worry that in some way I was to blame. I don’t know where these feelings come from. Social conditioning that everything is always the woman’s fault? That a man’s inability to keep himself off of our bodies is somehow because of us, not him?

“I’ve grown considerably in the three years since my assault, so to revisit is painful. To dig in and relive this night in order to accurately share the events, feels like a continued violation. My stomach is in knots, scared as hell to share this publicly, as even fully reconciling with myself has been a tough process.”

Here’s her full post:

