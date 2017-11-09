A former actress has come forward accusing Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of raping her in 2014. The allegation comes just days after actress Kristina Cohen claimed Westwick raped her in February 2014. Westwick denied Cohen’s claims on Tuesday, writing on Twitter, “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Aurélie Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao before she gave up acting, wrote on Facebook today (read it here) that Westwick raped her in July 2014. She says she told her boyfriend about it, but he didn’t believe her, blamed her and broke up with her.

According to Wynn, when she told her friends about the alleged incident, they told her not to tell anyone – that she didn’t want to be “that girl,” and that no one would believe her.

Wynn’s account is very similar to Cohen’s and involves allegedly being raped by Westwick after falling asleep in a spare bedroom following a party. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Cohen’s claims after she filed a police report Tuesday morning.

Said Wynn said in her post: “I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world. I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal. #metoo”

When contacted tonight for comment, Westwick’s rep’s office at Affirmative Entertainment hung up the phone when told it was a Deadline reporter. Subsequent calls went directly to voicemail. Wynn did not respond to a request for comment.