The BBC is out of the Ed Westwick business, at least for now, canceling an upcoming Agatha Christie holiday season special Ordeal By Innocence and halting his appearance in the series White Gold.

Westwick has been accused of raping two women, charges he denies.

In a statement, the BBC said “These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules. The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.”

Filming began on Season 2 of White Gold in October. The series airs on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix globally.

The three-part Ordeal By Innocence stars Bill Nighy and was set to anchor the BBC’s holiday programming.

Amazon had picked up the U.S. rights to the Christie mystery. Deadline has reached out to Amazon for comment.