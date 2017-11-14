Comedy Central has set the premiere date for The Fake News With Ted Helms comedy special toplined by Daily Show alum Ed Helms. The satire special will debut December 13 at 10 PM on Comedy Central.

The one-hour comedy special will featured absurd, made-up news that closely resembles real news, delivered by an absurd, made-up guy who closely resembles Ed Helms. Per the logline, the special will seem like a real newscast but will deliver a constant stream of jokes with such extreme deadpan gravitas it’ll ruin viewers capacity to watch the real news ever again without laughing. Helms also produces alongside Mike Falbo and Nelson Waters.

“So thrilled to be returning to Comedy Central after all these years for my new special The Fake News with Ted Nelms,“ said Helms. “Obviously there are lot of news organizations out there just making up a bunch of crap and calling it news. But unlike those others, we’re doing it better, faker, and stupider. And we’re joking.”

The Fake News with Ted Nelms is executive produced by Pacific Electric Picture Company’s Helms and Falbo, and Walters. Elliott Kalan (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) serves as head writer and co-executive producer. Jonas Larsen and Christian McLaughlin are the Executives in Charge for Comedy Central.

Helms can be seen in the upcoming movies Father Figures and Tag. He is repped by UTA, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Ira Schreck.