Desperate Housewives alumna Nicollette Sheridan is joining the cast of the CW’s Dynasty reboot. Sheridan will play Alexis Carrington, the first wife of Blake Carrington and mother to Fallon and Steven, the role played by Joan Collins in the original series. She will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake’s marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children, and fighting to claim what is hers.

Co-written by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the re-imagining of the iconic primetime soap centers on the powerful Carrington family as they defend their throne against the Colbys, new rivals and threats, and even each other. Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente star, along with Alan Dale and Grant Show.

The role marks Sheridan’s first major TV role since her six-season run on ABC’s soapy Desperate Housewives playing Edie Britt. The last few years she was involved in a lawsuit with Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, which saw current CW president Mark Pedowitz called to testify as a former president of Despereate Housewives producer ABC Studios.

Dynasty is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Esther and Richard and Brad Silberling.

