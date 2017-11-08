The CW Network has made decisions on its two new fall series, giving a full season order to the Dynasty reboot and opting not to pick up additional episodes of military soap Valor beyond the original 13. Dynasty has received a 9-episode back order, bringing its freshman season to 22 episodes.

Like No Tomorrow and Frequency last fall, Valor is not being officially canceled, with its 13-episode order playing out on the CW before the first season gets on Netflix in early 2018. The CW brass will take a look in the spring on Valor‘s SVOD performance before making a final Season 2 decision. The network did the same earlier this year, with No Tomorrow and Frequency both ultimately getting canceled in May.

CW

Neither Dynasty nor Valor have been breakouts, though Valor just logged its first ratings increase this past Monday, matching the premiere series high adults 18-49 Live+same rating of 0.3 with a near-series high audience of 1.12 million. For comparison, Dynasty, which has a slightly lower lead-in, most recently drew a 0.2 in 18-49 and 744,000 viewers (Live+same day).

But Dynasty is a reboot of a famous IP from big-name producers, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Despite its tepid linear ratings, the soapy drama, produced by CBS TV Studios, is a moneymaker for the CW co-parent CBS as it has a rich worldwide distribution deal with Netflix, making the renewal decision almost a foregone conclusion.

The new Dynasty centers on the powerful Carrington family as they defend their throne against the Colbys, new rivals and threats, and even each other.The series stars Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente, with Alan Dale and Grant Show.

Dynasty is from CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”) and Brad Silberling.