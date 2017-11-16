The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced today that the title of “Miss Golden Globes” has be renamed “Golden Globes Ambassador.” Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, has been selected to take the honor for the 75th anniversary of the awards.

“As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe Ambassador, and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything the HFPA stands for.

Garcia Johnson also announced her partnership with GlobalGirl Media as part of her new title. “I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary,” she said. “As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”

NBC will air the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 8 PM ET Sunday, January 7, from the Beverly Hilton. The show will be delayed in the West.