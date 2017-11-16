Christopher Nolan’s $524M summer smash Dunkirk is heading back to theaters on December 1 with a re-release in 50 Imax and 70mm locations, It will arrive in 34 domestic markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto and others.

“With Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan broke new ground in the use of large-format cameras to create a theatrical event that demands to be seen on the largest possible canvas,” said Sue Kroll, President of Warner Bros.’ Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, who made the announcement today. “As we head into the holiday season, we are excited to offer audiences another opportunity to be swept up in this truly immersive moviegoing experience…whether for the first time or again,” said Kroll.

The World War II movie, a personal one for Nolan, follows the Miracle of Dunkirk, whereby close to 400K Allied soldiers were rescued off the northern beaches of France as German forces were closing in during the late spring of 1940. Hundreds of small boats, manned by both military and civilians, embarked on a desperate rescue effort, risking their lives in a race against time to save even a fraction of their army.