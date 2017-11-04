Kicking off the Warner Bros. panel at Deadline’s The Contenders event, producer Emma Thomas and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema were on hand to discuss Dunkirk, in conversation with Deadline’s Pete Hammond. Based on an unbelievable true story — and a quintessentially British one at that — the film centers on the hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers who found themselves trapped on a beach in France, being bombarded by the Germans while awaiting rescue by sea during a pivotal moment in World War II.

“When we first thought about making this film, one of the reasons it appealed to us is that it felt like a story that hadn’t been told,” Thomas said. “We couldn’t understand why it hadn’t been told, given that it had themes that could appeal to anybody.”

Thomas also discussed the notion that Nolan’s film would be attempted without a script, and what ultimately unfolded in the process. “My immediate response was, ‘You’re insane,'” the producer recalled of early conversations with the filmmaker, who happens to be her husband. “But I completely understood where he was coming from. He had said from the beginning that he wanted to do something experimental and explore the boundaries of cinema.

“But it slightly annoys me that people think of it as a movie that didn’t have a script,” she continued. “The truth is, when you read the script, every beat is written. It’s a Chris Nolan movie.”

Although Dunkirk is set during the Second World War, Thomas doesn’t regard it as a war film per se. “It has all the trappings of a war film, but it’s all about how we were going to get the boys off that beach,” she said. “It’s all about how on Earth they’re going to survive.”

While the producer believes only Nolan could have tackled Dunkirk, she was also quick to heap praise on Van Hoytema, saying that only he could have shot such a complex epic. While the DP faced no small number of challenges on the film — including unexpectedly brutal weather conditions — he relished the challenge and the platform to explore different opportunities in large-format filmmaking.

“The challenge with the big cameras is that we didn’t want to be in awe of the size of the cameras and what those cameras meant,” Van Hoytema said. “We really tried to engineer and apply those cameras to those situations. Before then, it was seldom that people used close-ups in big-screen formats, but we put a lot of energy to bring it into tight situations and communicate intimate situations with it, as well.”

In addition to Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins — who shared her long history with the DC film and her desire to make it immediately after Monster — Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve stopped in to discuss the hefty responsibilities in helming a follow-up to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic, juxtaposing humans with replicants and blurring the lines between the two. “The most daunting [prospect] was to be banned from the cinematic community for the rest of my life, to be hated by everybody,” the director joked. “I was raised on Blade Runner. It was something very close to my heart, and it was the first movie that I owned. It was the birth of the VHS system, and I watched that movie a thousand times.”

When Villeneuve heard that Scott was considering a sequel, he immediately thought it was a “fantastic, insane, bad idea, but reading the screenplay, it felt strangely familiar.” “That’s the most crazy thing for me,” he continued. “I felt at home reading it.”

While 2049 spends a good deal of time in Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford’s) dark world of skyscrapers, it also expands to other areas outside Los Angeles not seen in the previous film, which was a great source of pressure for the director. “I felt such a huge responsibility to respect the spirit and the poetry of the first Blade Runner,” he said. “That was a big task, and it took a long visual research [process].”

Recalling Scott’s best advice to him during the making of the film, Villeneuve said simply, “Don’t f*ck it up.”