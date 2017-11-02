“In Leisureland, your $100,000 translates to $12 million.” Sounds great, but there’s gotta be a catch, right? Well yes, a little one: You must be shrunk to five inches tall.

Welcome to the wee, wacky world of Downsizing, Alexander Payne’s pic that opened the Venice Film Festival two months ago. It stars Matt Damon who decides, along with his wife (Kristin Wiig), to escape their routine yet stressful lives by undergoing an irreversible procedure that reduces them to the size of a broccoli stalk. It’s billed as an eventually permanent solution for the world’s overpopulation problem. But in this case the trouble is, she chickens out at the last minute; unaware of this rather important fact, he doesn’t.

“I know this will put a pretty big dent in anyone’s self-esteem, but Downsizing is about hitting the reset button.” And how. Damon’s Paul Safranek then moves to a downsized community, and from there’s it’s a fantastical adventure in self-discovery and much else.

Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau and Jason Sudeikis co-star in the film co-written by Payne and Jim Taylor, who also serve as producers alongside Mark Johnson. Paramount opens the big little film December 22, just in time for Christmas — because, well, good things often come in small packages.

Check out the trailer above, groove to Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime,” and tell us what you think.