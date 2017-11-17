EXCLUSIVE: Douglas Booth is in negotiations to play Nikki Sixx, co-founder of the heavy metal group Motley Crue, in the biopic The Dirt, which has Jackass helmer Jeff Tremaine directing and Netflix distributing. It’s based on the 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band and follows the group’s rise to fame in the 1980s.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1981 with bassist Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, singer Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars, they debuted with the album Too Fast for Love. Known for its glam rock style, the band has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The fellas played their final concert at LA’s Staples Center on New Year’s Eve 2015.

LBI Entertainment’s Rick Yorn and Julie Yorn are producing with Erik Olsen and Amanda Adelson, who wrote the script.

Booth, who was an early front-runner for this role, co-stars with Bill Nighy and Olivia Cooke in The Limehouse Golem, which was just released in the U.S.; appears in the Dorota Kobiela- and Hugh Welchman-directed Loving Vincent, the first fully painted feature film; and also has Haifaa Al-Mansour’s Mary Shelley, alongside Elle Fanning and Bel Powley, which bowed at TIFF.

