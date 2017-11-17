EXCLUSIVE: Pat Mills, who directed the comedy Don’t Talk to Irene, which debuted in Toronto this year and won the Austin Film Festival’s Comedy Vanguard Award last month, has signed with Verve. The coming-of-age comedy is about a young, overweight girl who wants to become a cheerleader. It stars newcomer Michelle McLeod.

Mills is developing a limited TV series based on his own experiences in Canada, when he had long blond hair and everyone thought he was a teenage girl. “So I know what it’s like to be a teenaged girl,” he joked recently.

Mills previously had two shorts premiere in Toronto: Pat’s First Kiss (2008) and 5 Dysfunctional People in a Car (2009). His feature directorial debut was 2014’s Guidance. He is repped by Jennifer Hollyer in Canada.

Here is the trailer for Don’t Talk to Irene. It’s worthwhile: