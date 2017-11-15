“America is back and the future has never looked brighter,” President Donald Trump crowed in his substantive tongue-parching address to the nation the day after returning from his 12-day trip to Asia.

He thanked “citizens of this country for the part you have played in making this Great American Comeback possible.”

He said it was “my profound honor to travel on this journey as your representive” during which he explained to all the world leaders how well the United States is doing, citing low unemployment, record stock market stats and economic growth date for the past two quarters.

He explained the trip had been defined by three core goals: unite the world against the nuclear menace posed by North Korea, strengthen the country’s alliances to create an open economy in the region and protect the United States from foreign trade domination and “economic servitude” with a fair warning to every country that cheats: “The days of United States being taken advantage of are over.”



Addressing the South Korean National Assembly, Trump said, “I spoke the truth about the evil crimes of the North Korean regime, and I made clear that we will not allow this twisted dictatorship to hold the world hostage to nuclear blackmail.”

“Time is running out and…all options remain on the table.”

But the moment in the speech that went viral came when a parched Trump stopped to take a drink of water from a water bottle, which he had difficulty locating at the podium:

President Trump stops his speech to search for water

cc: @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/26hR5w7ZIe — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 15, 2017

It went viral.

Guess who weighed in?

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

Trump hadn’t been so kind to Rubio when he was on the campaign trail: