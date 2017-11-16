Donald Trump, who had tweet-shamed three UCLA basketball players into thanking him for their release from China after being arrested for shoplifting Louis Vuitton sunglasses, this morning tweet-simpered “You are welcome.” He then directed them to thank China’s President Xi Jinping “who made your release possible.”

Related
Donald Trump Suffers Fat-Tongue Syndrome During Asia Trip Victory Lap Speech

The players have been suspended indefinitely from the team. The day before Trump arrived in Beijing as part of a long-planned tour of Asia, the three UCLA-ers were arrested and accused of shoplifting in that country, where they were supposed to play Georgia Tech at the Pac-12 China Game. They were detained at their hotel for about a week before being released and returning to the U.S. on Wednesday.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley spoke at a news conference, apologizing and admitting to stealing. Each player also pointedly thanked Trump for securing their release.

Before Wednesday’s presser, Trump had tweeted, petulantly:

Thursday morning, Trump tweeted:

 