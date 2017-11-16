Donald Trump, who had tweet-shamed three UCLA basketball players into thanking him for their release from China after being arrested for shoplifting Louis Vuitton sunglasses, this morning tweet-simpered “You are welcome.” He then directed them to thank China’s President Xi Jinping “who made your release possible.”

The players have been suspended indefinitely from the team. The day before Trump arrived in Beijing as part of a long-planned tour of Asia, the three UCLA-ers were arrested and accused of shoplifting in that country, where they were supposed to play Georgia Tech at the Pac-12 China Game. They were detained at their hotel for about a week before being released and returning to the U.S. on Wednesday.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley spoke at a news conference, apologizing and admitting to stealing. Each player also pointedly thanked Trump for securing their release.

Before Wednesday’s presser, Trump had tweeted, petulantly:

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Thursday morning, Trump tweeted:

To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017