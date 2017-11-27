President Donald Trump took to twitter Monday morning to call for a new awards competition among TV news outlets – excepting Fox – to determine which is “the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage” of “your favorite President.”

He clarified parenthetically: “(me).”

The winner would be awarded a Fake News trophy he suggested. Trump said the competition would be stiff because “they are all bad.”

Trump did not explain why he wants Fox News excluded. Possibly he thinks FNC would have a stranglehold on the derby – a TV-trophy-competition issue with which he is personally familiar. In his former career as a reality-TV star/producer, Trump complained bitterly about not winning an Emmy while other programs had strangleholds in the genre.

Some media outlets marked this morning’s Twitter activity as further evidence of his war on CNN –coming as it does about a week after his march through Asia in which he whined about having to watch CNN International. It’s just as likely a gesture, by Friend Of Fox, in support of Fox News’ parent company’s efforts to expand internationally.

This morning’s presidential Twitter activity comes a day after POTUS tweeted that CNN International is a “major source of (Fake) news,” adding, “they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly.”

CNN shot back that it’s Trump’s work to represent the U.S. internationally; its job is to report the facts, CNN added.

Suggesting one possible winner of this new TV trophy competish, Trump on Monday morning also retweeted the White House Social Guru’s link to Brietbart’s pickup of a Washington Post report about MSNBC’s Morning Joe having pre-recorded Friday’s post-Thanksgiving broadcast. Morning Joe tried to pull one over on viewers with banter that pretended they were in fact bantering the morning after Turkey Day.

“Woo! I’m stuffed!” joked Mika Brzezinski.

“Yeah, that was a great Thanksgiving,” responded Joe Scarborough. Meanwhile, viewers noted on social, no talk about the morning’s biggest breaking-news headline: ISIS attack that killed more than 300 praying people at a mosque in Egypt.

It’s an opening strategy favored by late-night shows when they air an original episode on Fridays, which CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert does with regularity. Except, of course, Colbert’s show is not a news program.

MSNBC told WaPo the network had not intended to trick viewers, adding, “Would it have helped if there was a disclaimer? Maybe. But that’s not typically done.” But then, neither is taping the opening of a news program days earlier.

Trump’s tweets:

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017