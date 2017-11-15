After a 12-day Pacific Rim trip during which he was forced to watch CNN, President Donald Trump got up super-early Wednesday morning to tweet in happy anticipation of returning to his safe space, Fox & Friends.

He also recounted, for his 45M followers, the horror, TV-wise of his journey.

Before eagerly trashing CNN, Trump told his 45M Twitter fans to be sure to tune in to Fox News Channel’s morning show where he guessed the show would rave about the many accomplishments of his performance in while traveling Asia.

“@fox&friends will be showing much of our successful trip to Asia, and the friendships & benefits that will endure for years to come!” he emoted.

“While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser!”

