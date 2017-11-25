Refresh for updates Donald Trump’s bizarre, at best premature thanks but no thanks tweet about Time magazine’s Person of the Year cover is drawing an entirely expected wave of online ridicule – and some sincere suggestions on who, exactly, should really take the honors. (One popular choice: Robert Mueller.)
The New York Times, tweets Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass.”
Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill says he was offered the cover, but only if he’d leak “major #Ep8 spoilers.” Hamill didn’t have a problem with revealing secrets about The Last Jedi prior to its Dec. 15 release, but just couldn’t handle playing second fiddle to Trump.
And MSNBC’s Joy Reid signaled her reaction to the Trump tweet with a classic Hollywood GIF: Bette Davis’ Baby Jane Hudson giggling like a maniac. (After the chuckle, Reid offers her real choice for the Time cover: Mueller).
Take a look at the tweets (jump to the bottom to see the Trump post that started it all, along with Time’s rebuttal). The magazine will announce its cover choice Dec. 6.
