Refresh for updates Donald Trump’s bizarre, at best premature thanks but no thanks tweet about Time magazine’s Person of the Year cover is drawing an entirely expected wave of online ridicule – and some sincere suggestions on who, exactly, should really take the honors. (One popular choice: Robert Mueller.)

The New York Times, tweets Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill says he was offered the cover, but only if he’d leak “major #Ep8 spoilers.” Hamill didn’t have a problem with revealing secrets about The Last Jedi prior to its Dec. 15 release, but just couldn’t handle playing second fiddle to Trump.

And MSNBC’s Joy Reid signaled her reaction to the Trump tweet with a classic Hollywood GIF: Bette Davis’ Baby Jane Hudson giggling like a maniac. (After the chuckle, Reid offers her real choice for the Time cover: Mueller).

Take a look at the tweets (jump to the bottom to see the Trump post that started it all, along with Time’s rebuttal). The magazine will announce its cover choice Dec. 6.

Deadline will add to this list as warranted…

Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year" but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said "no problem", but then they told me you turned it down and now I don't want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 25, 2017

Mama it's so weird. They just called me to say I'm the grossest mom of the year because I haven't washed my hair in a week. Awesome — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 25, 2017

Assuming @realDonaldTrump isn't @TIME's person of the year (because of course he totally "turned it down…" LOL!) who do you think it should be? When you're done giggling, hold forth in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/kKVDKMuZxB — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 25, 2017

I don’t know who’ll be Time’s 2017 Person of the Year, but I must say it would be nice if Robert Mueller turns out to be Time’s 2018 Person of the Year. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 25, 2017

A guy who literally made a fake Time magazine with himself on the cover is claiming he “took a pass” on Person Of The Year 🙄 pic.twitter.com/kVZnygEv6S — elan gale (@theyearofelan) November 24, 2017

I call total Bullshit on Time. Answer the question; did you or did you not call the WH and say @realDonaldTrump @POTUS was being considered for person of the year and ask for an interview? https://t.co/DaqfDBsr0V — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 25, 2017

Trump claims he turned down being Time magazine's "Man of the Year" but he's getting the same title from "Psychology Today." — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) November 24, 2017

Nobody cares. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 24, 2017

You can always print yourself another fake cover. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 24, 2017

I gotta say I think @HillaryClinton being @Time’s Person of the Year may drive Trump’s insanity to a level no one could ever even fathom. They should do it. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 25, 2017

Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2017 should be Black Women. — COMMON (@common) November 25, 2017

I can't wait for Christopher Plummer to be @TIME's Person Of the Year Standing In For Another Person. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 12, 2017

Time Magazine called me a few weeks ago too. This led to us texting and then, of course, sexting. We hooked up a few times, which was fun. But, ultimately, it didn't seem like an ideal match. It's too bad though because Time Magazine is really hot. Oh well. Thanks anyway! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 25, 2017

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Patton Oswalt called to say that he was going to tweet that GET OUT was PROBABLY his favorite movie of the year, but I would have to agree to get lunch with him and do a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 25, 2017

Hollywood just called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named the next James Bond but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 24, 2017

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017