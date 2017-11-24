As Time magazine ramps up for unveiling its annual Person of the Year, Donald Trump took to Twitter with claims that the magazine called him to say that he was “probably” going to receive the honor. Instead of accepting the title for the second year in a row, Trump said he decided to take a pass.

“I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” Trump said in a tweet he fired off on Friday. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Time magazine’s official Twitter account also sent out a tweet around the same time as Trump’s, asking readers to chime in on who they think should receive the annual title. As of the publishing of this, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman was at the top of the list, receiving 21% of the votes. Trump comes in at a distant second at 5%, at a tie with The Dreamers and #MeToo.

In 2016, Trump was named Person of the Year, which left many polarized. Many thought that Time strategically placed the “M” above his head to mimic horns.