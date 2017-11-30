President Donald Trump plastered Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May Wednesday night, hours after she condemned his retweet of anti-Muslm videos that emanated from an extreme far-right group in her country.

“Theresa…don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted Wednesday night. “We are doing just fine!”

Except, of course, Trump used his Twitter account to intervene in British affairs in a bad way, giving the far-right hate group the stamp of approval of the United States.

To that point, Jayda Franson, of Britain First, tweeted to Trump “Thanks for the retweets…I’m facing prison for criticizing Islam… Britain is now Sharia compliant I need your help! God bless!”

Meanwhile, the Dutch government issued a statement Wednesday saying one of the videos re-tweeted by President Trump is a fake. The video, purporting to show a Muslim attacking a teen using a crutch was in fact a crime committed by one Dutch national against another, with neither man being Muslim.

Trump’s tweet: