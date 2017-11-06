While on his visit to Japan, Donald Trump responded to the tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas during an event. He sent out condolences to the victims and sent thanks to the first responders while encouraging unity.

“In dark times such as these, Americans do what they do best: we pull together,” said Trump. “We join hands, we lock arms and through the tears and through the sadness we stand strong — oh so strong. My administration will provide its full support to the great state of Texas and all local authorities investigating this crime.”

He referred to the shooting as an “act of evil” that occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship. “We cannot put into word the pain and grief we all feel and we cannot imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they so dearly loved,” he said.

Trump spoke to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and offered thanks to the first responders, the FBI and “all of the many people involved both federal or otherwise.” He adds, “Ultimately, they stopped the suspect and rendered immediate life-saving aid to certain victims of the shooting. I will continue to follow developments closely.”

He ended with “all of America is praying to God to help the wounded and the families of the victims. We will never ever leave their side. Ever.”

The fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs happened earlier today. Texas authorities have confirmed a death toll of 26 at today’s Baptist church shooting, the largest in the state’s history, according to Governor Abbott. After the recent tragedies in Las Vegas and New York City, this shooting marks the third mass killing in the U.S. in just over a month.

The police identified as Devin Patrick Kelley of Texas. Officials said the shooter was stopped and disarmed by an onlooker, then fled the scene, crashing his car. He was found shot dead inside the vehicle but police could not immediately say whether his death was self-inflicted. Wilson Country Sheriff Joe Tackitt would not identify any victims pending notification of family.