President Donald Trump peed on the White House bushes in advance of today’s White meeting with Dem Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, which he tweeted was scheduled to be about “keeping government open and working.”

“I don’t see a deal,” Trump alpha-dogged, insisting, hyperbolically, “Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes.”

Twitter Trump also returned to his NFL leitmotif this morning, in concert with Fox & Friends. The FNC morning show had warmed up POTUS’s base for him with a segment decrying the disrespect NFL-ers show the military when they take a knee during the national anthem, and a call for team owners to crack the whip and get control of their players.

Trump’s tweets:

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017