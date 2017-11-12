Donald Trump is currently on his 12-day Asian tour, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have time to fire off some tweets. Once again, he blasted “fake news media” for criticizing his relationship with Putin and insisted that a relationship with Russia would be a “good thing.” He also fired back at Kim Jong-un calling him an “old” man.

In a series of tweets, Trump mentioned that he met with Putin at APEC saying that he and the Russian President had some “good discussions on Syria” and said that “progress is being made.”

He then went on to blast all the “haters and fools,” saying “having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing.” He adds, “I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help.”

Of course, a conversation about Russia wouldn’t be complete without putting his two cents in about how the fake news media treats him versus how they treated “Crooked Hillary” and Obama with their attempts at Russian relations.

Finally, Trump addressed Kim Jon-un’s recent speech in which he referred to him as a “lunatic old man.” His response was a bit tame: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old’, when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?'” He then went on to say that maybe one day they will be friends.

