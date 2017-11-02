In his morning on , President Donald Trump demonstrated all he had learned on TV news in the last several hours, walking back Wednesday’s tough talk about sending to Guantanamo the suspect in New York’s deadliest terror attack since 9/11.

But, POTUS continued to call for Sayfullo Saipov’s execution, less than 24 hours after the Uzbek native was charged with federal terrorism offenses after he plowed a truck into bicyclists and pedestrians on a bike path, killing eight.

“Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system,” Trump tweeted.

“There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committee. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!” Trump added, jury pool-taintingly.

Trump had similarly tweeted “DEATH PENALTY” about eight hours earlier, as in: “NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

Charges were filed against the suspect just 24 hours after the slaughter, and about four hours after Trump suggested his openness to the Gitmo path, after slammed the country’s criminal justice system as “a joke” and “a laughing stock” because it was so slow and wimpy.

Trump’s morning Twitter output:

