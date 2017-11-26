President Donald Trump tweeted his thanks last night to a website that listed all of his accomplishments – “Fired corrupt and incompetent FBI Director James Comey,” made the list. “Wow, even I didn’t realize we did so much,” wrote Trump. “Wish the Fake News would report! Thank you.”

The site he thanked is Maga Pill – the name, with ties to white nationalism, combines Trump’s Make America Great Again catchphrase with a Matrix reference – and if “Fake News” sites followed its lead, they’d be posting content that links Kevin Spacey with Pizzagate and claims that a Hillary Clinton porn tape found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop was so horrific it made grown men on the NYPD cry.

Trump’s tweet-thanks to Maga Pill came three days into the president’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Florida, a getaway stuffed with golf and media rumination. On Friday, he tweeted his you-can’t-fire-me-I-quit missive about Time magazine’s Person of the Year non-offer, and on Saturday re-stated his not-secret preference for Fox News over CNN.

Fox News, he tweeted, “is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!”

And just as Time magazine did a day before (“The President is incorrect,” went part of the official response; “Not a speck of truth here,” added Time Inc.’s chief content officer Alan Murray), CNN fought back. “It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S. to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news.” That response from CNN Communications was capped with the hashtag #FactsFirst and a red apple emoji: Trump had handed the network a silver platter on which to serve up its new advertising campaign.

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

Trump’s seeming embrace of Maga Pill, though, might be the sour pie at the end of his Tweetsgiving holiday, at least for his handlers. The website’s Twitter page, as of Sunday, included a video post by right-wing writer Liz Crokin in which she cites her anonymous sources to claim that the NYPD, the FBI and WikiLeaks are in possession of a sex tape involving Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin and an underage girl (“Yes, believe it or not, women can be pedophiles too”).

“The videos were so graphic and so horrific that multiple sources said that when NYPD got this laptop and reviewed these files it was so horrific that it made grown men cry, okay? Grown men cry.” (In another video, Crokin says that Kevin Spacey’s love of ping pong not only marks him as a pedophile, but signifies the same coded message used by the Pizzagate pizza parlor, an establishment that includes, yes, a ping pong table. “They think we’re so stupid,” Crokin says, “that we’re not going to catch on.”

Other Maga Pill greatest hits include the usual Seth Rich was murdered nonsense, and a flow chart illustrating “The Swamp” that ties together a mind-controlling Hollywood, “False Flag Terrorism” (fake mass shootings designed to encourage gun control), Big Media, George Soros, the Papacy, “Banking Families,” “Bloodline Families,” Luciferian rituals, and “Off-Planet” secret space programs.

Twitter

Oh, and according to a Mega Pill poll, 74% of respondents think Roy Moore is innocent.