President Donald Trump watched Fox & Friends Wednesday morning to get his early briefing on the latest about the previous night’s terror attack in lower Manhattan that left eight dead. In his morning tweets, Trump blamed the Senate’s top Democrat Chuck Schumer for the attack, pushed Trumps immigration agenda, and twice plugged his pals at Fox News Channel’s morning show.

Pointing his finger at Schumer, the president tweeted that the terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program'” which he called “a Chuck Schumer beauty,” adding, “I want merit based.”

“We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter),” Trump continued.

“‘Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems’ said Col. Tony Schaffer. We will stop this craziness!” Trump concluded. Two of those tweets plugged Fox News Channel’s morning show.

Schumer was instrumental in crafting the lottery program nearly 30 years ago, off of which a broader immigration bill passed on a bipartisan vote and was signed into law by a Republican POTUS, as other TV news pundits noted Wednesday morning.

Trump’s tweets:

