Al Franken admitted to the claim made against him by Leanne Tweeden, whereas President Donald Trump has stoutly denied all claims made by at least a dozen women that he groped or sexually assaulted them, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders boasted at Friday’s presser.

Sanders got plastered with questions about the many sexual impropriety allegations against Trump that came out in the wake of his “Grab ’em By The P*ssy” video, released during the presidential campaign. The charged White House presser was Trump administration’s latest self-inflicted wound.

After heeding his White House Coping Staff’s advice to steer clear of tweets about all the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore, lest it trigger “What about you?” questions, Trump tweeted merrily on Thursday night about Franken. The questions flowed freely the next afternoon as Sanders stood at the podium.

Asked why allegations about Franken warrant an ethics committee investigation but far more and more egregious claims against Trump do not, Sanders shot back, “The American people spoke very loud and clear when they elected the president.”

She also got asked about the distinction and responded, “Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn’t. I think that’s a very clear distinction.”

She did, however, stick closely to Plan A on all Roy Moore questions, following the previous White House statement that POTUS “certainly finds the allegations extremely troubling” but feels it’s up to the governor of the state whether to delay that election or whether the residents “support and vote for” Moore.

Trump has said during his Asia Tour he would talk more about Moore when he got back to Washington.

Here’s Trump’s triggering tweets:

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017