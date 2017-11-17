Thursday afternoon, official Donald Trump Translator Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president believes it “is an appropriate action” for the Senate Ethics Committee to look into Dem Sen. Al Franken. This, after a conservative radio host on Thursday morning published a photo from 2006 in which Franken held his hands at her breasts as she slept on a flight back from a USO tour.

By which, turns out, Sanders meant Trump was going to tweet, a few hours later, and wonder, “where do his hands go in pictures 2,3,4,5 & 6 while she sleeps?…”

The first President of the United States to be heard on tape boasting about being so famous he could grab women “by the p*ssy” and get away with it, called the Franken photo “really bad,” snarking, “and to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women.”

Meanwhile, still no word from Trump on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused by nine women, including one who alleges that when she was a teen he locked her in his car and tried to rip of her shirt and force her to perform oral sex on him.

Trump’s evening tweets:

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017