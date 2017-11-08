In order to close its suddenly less-than-certain, $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner, AT&T would have to carve out CNN, all of Turner Entertainment or DirecTV, according to divergent reports this afternoon.

The Justice Department’s ultimatum to sell CNN was reported by the Financial Times. A separate account by CNBC described two scenarios presented by the DOJ to AT&T: ditching all of Turner, which includes CNN, or cut loose DirecTV.

AT&T’s response to all of those demands would likely be to file a lawsuit against the government, many reports have indicated. Early today, the company’s CFO, John Stephens, said the closing of the deal, long predicted to come by year-end, was “uncertain.”

Time Warner shares have dropped 6% to $88.91, while AT&T’s have managed a nearly 1% gain, to $33.33.

It has been nearly 50 years since a vertical merger was blocked by federal regulators over anti-trust concerns. Thus far, the only grounds for the DOJ requirements seems to be the sheer scale of the proposed combination and the amount of real estate the new company would occupy in the media business, with vast distribution married to a deep well of content.

But that wariness of scale is at odds with the vocally free-market, anti-regulatory tone set by the Trump Administration in all sectors, but especially media. The Republican-controlled FCC is chipping away at rules and next Thursday will vote on important limits to broadcast ownership that could speed final approval of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s purchase of Tribune Media, which would create a local TV colossus.

Absent a clear philosophical root, the posture of the DOJ is being interpreted as payback by Trump, who has long derided CNN. He spoke out once saying he would consider blocking the deal because it would create too large a company, but has not weighed in for nearly a year. Should this guidance stand, not only would a legal war result but those invested in a robust M&A market in all sectors will have a lot of questions about this left turn.