“You know who I am,” says the good Doctor in this sneak peek at Twice Upon a Time, the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special. “You knew me the minute you saw me.” Watch the clip below.

Arriving on Christmas Day on BBC America, the holiday episode features Peter Capaldi — the current and outgoing Time Lord — and Game of Thrones‘ David Bradley, who plays the earlier incarnation of the doctor once played by the late William Hartnell.

In this new clip of the special, Capaldi’s Who banters with Bradley’s Who, even wisecracking about spoilers.

The special marks a huge moment for the long-running series, as Capaldi exits the role for a new version: Jodie Whittaker makes her first appearance as the new Doctor Who, Time Lord (or will that be Time Lady?). Whittaker is the first female actor so cast.

Here’s the clip: