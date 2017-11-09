Doctor Who has a new look – and the BBC is giving the world a first glimpse. In a tweet today, the official Doctor Who twitter account blasted out a photo of Jodie Whittaker in character with the message “New series. New Doctor. New look!”

Take a look below to see the full photo of the new Who.

Whittaker is the first female to play The Doctor in the long-running BBC series. The next season kicks off during Fall 2018 via BBC America, and will be a 10-week run of 50-minute episodes (with an hour-long opener).

Whittaker takes over from the exiting Peter Capaldi, whose last stand (and Whittaker’s first) will be a Doctor Who Christmas Special this Christmas. The actress will be the 13th iteration of The Doctor.

Also appearing in the Whittaker-led series will be Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Sharon D. Clarke.

Here’s the photo of Whittaker in character: